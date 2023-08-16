SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Goo Goo Dolls hit the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview stage Wednesday night, Aug. 15 with their “Big Night Out” tour.

The show will include special guest O.A.R. as the opener before the band performs.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and O.A.R. will perform first followed by the Goo Goo Dolls taking the stage at 7 p.m.

Lawn chairs will be allowed at the concert.

There are still some tickets left if you’re planning to go. You can buy them on online at Ticketmaster.