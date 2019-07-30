Gordon Ramsay says making panini with Lil Nas X made him ‘cool’ to his kids

By the end of the year, Lil Nas X may have tapped half the world’s population for an “Old Town Road” remix — but there’s only one guy who can say he’s collaborated with the record-breaking rapper in the kitchen.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently invited X to his restaurant and showed him how to make panini after the rapper asked for a lesson via Twitter.

teach me how to make paninis while i’m still london https://t.co/Y7xzRbly7U — nope (@LilNasX) July 1, 2019

Ramsay told ABC News that not only does he greatly admire X, but the experience has given him some serious cred with his kids.

“We were in London together for literally 24 hours. We broke bread. We had dinner. And what a guy,” Ramsay raved. “I can’t sing for s—, so what I can do is make a great f—— panini.”

Asked to describe his experience cooking with Lil Nas X — which was done as a sort of goof on the title of the rapper’s current single, “Panini” — Ramsay told ABC, “What a character. Y’know, to come out the way he did, at the age of 20, and to say in a very masculine way [that he’s gay] … it’s strong and it’s bravado for him to stand on his own two feet and announce what he did. Hats off.”

Lil Nas X came out as gay on Twitter at the end of June, which was Pride Month.

But Ramsay seems the happiest about the fact that his cooking has really impressed his children.

“I’ve never been cooler in my household with three daughters right now, because they think I’m the dog’s b——-, man, I’m telling you, because I’ve made panini for Little Nas,” Ramsay laughed. “He was great.”

On Monday, X’s “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus officially broke the record for the longest-running No. 1 hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. The song has now been on top for an unprecedented 17 weeks — longer than any other song in the chart’s 60-year history.