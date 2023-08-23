NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gore Mountain isn’t quite ready for winter sports – but a summer festival? Anytime. The first annual Gore Mountain Music Festival is taking the mountain by storm on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Running from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., it’s a full day of music, games, sky rides, and more, almost all for free. Every year, the festival invites a lineup of musicians to play it loud at the mountain. The lineup of musicians are all based in New York or Vermont.

This year’s lineup includes:

Bone Doctor 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Reed Foehl 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

The Brass Machine Plays Dead 1-2 p.m.

Harmony Rocks 2:15 – 3:15 p.m.

Margo Macero 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.



Skyrides aboard Gore’s 8-seater gondolas up the mountain will run for $18 per person throughout the day. Downhill mountain biking, disc golf, cornhole tournaments, and kids bounce houses are all free. Adirondack Winery and Johnsburg’s Jr. Outdoor Club Food Tent will be on site to keep visitors fueled for more fun.

The mountain is also holding a raffle to get people ready for winter fun. Two non-holiday tickets for the 2023-24 winter season will be raffled off, with winners announced at 3:15 p.m. Drawings are limited to one entry per person.