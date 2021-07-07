Gossip Girl returns to The North Country CW following HBO max premiere

The Max Original GOSSIP GIRL series premiere will have a special broadcast on The North Country CW on July 9 at 8 p.m., one day after its debut on HBO Max.

Following its broadcast on The North Country CW, the episode will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms.

GOSSIP GIRL explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years since The CW’s original series ended. The HBO Max series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.