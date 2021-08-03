Gov. Cuomo issues proclamation declaring August 3 ‘Tony Bennett Day’ in New York

Tony Bennett arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York in 2018. Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease but the diagnosis hasn’t quieted his legendary voice. The singer’s wife and son reveal in the latest edition of AARP The Magazine that Bennett was first diagnosed in 2016. The magazine says he endures “increasingly rarer moments of clarity and awareness.”(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday issued a proclamation declaring August 3 ‘Tony Bennett Day’ in New York in honor of the singer’s 95th birthday and final New York City performances at Radio City Music Hall.

“Music and the arts have long been an essential piece of the fabric of New York, and you would be hard-pressed to find someone who has made more of a contribution in this space than Tony Bennett,” Governor Cuomo said. “Not only is Tony a born and bred New Yorker who has been dazzling audiences with beautiful music for more than six decades, but he has always stayed true to his humble New York roots and can always be spotted throughout the City whether he is working on his next painting in Central Park, or just chatting with fans on the street. From growing up as a child of immigrants, to all the contributions he has made to our community, Tony Bennett is a New Yorker in the truest sense of the word and I am honored to proclaim August 3, 2021 as ‘Tony Bennett Day’ in New York.”

