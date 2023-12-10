ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has tapped into his inner Clark Griswold, decorating the outside of his home with tens of thousands of Christmas lights.

In the 1989 holiday film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, covers his home with 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights.

Putting the Griswold residence to shame, Michael Russell has decorated the outside of his home in Rose Hill with more than 100,000 lights and 40 inflatables.

Russell said he started the project 15 years ago, and his display brings joy to thousands of people during the holiday season.

Photo credit: Derek Lytle, KSNW

“I have a guest book. People write in it. I had a bad year this year. This brought joy,” he said. “I know kids are going to love it, but I really enjoy it when I see adults that get a real kick out of it.”

Russell said his community came up with the name for his display, the Griswold House of Rose Hill, during the COVID-19 pandemic when attendance skyrocketed.

He now sees nearly 8,000 people visit his house in December.

Even though the eye-catching display has garnered a lot of attention, Russell said he never set out to be famous.

“This was never the goal, but it’s kind of where I landed,” said Russell.

Photo credit: Michael Russell

Aside from the glistening lights, Russell makes sure to incorporate a piece of who he is into the display.

“There’s a subtle skydiving theme to my display because I’m a skydiver,” said Russell. “So I have a skydiving Santa, airplane, biplane, and hot air balloon, and a helicopter, and I’ve jumped out of all of those.”

Neighbors look forward to checking out the Griswold House of Rose Hill, which Russell said takes over three months to set up. For the Mellard family, their visits have become a tradition.

“If the lights aren’t on, it’s a sad day in the Mellard household,” said Shelby Mellard, a mother who brings her two daughters to visit every year.

Photo credit: Derek Lytle, KSNW

“We’ve been coming for at least four years because her name is Clark, and so we have to stand in front of Clark every year, and the girls go absolutely nuts,” said Mellard.

Russell said his neighbors have joined in on the fun by allowing him to expand into their yards.