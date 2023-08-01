TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A historic program this weekend at Fort Ticonderoga gives a complete picture of what the year of the American Revolution looked and sounded like. The “Sound of 1776” living history event runs on Aug. 5-6 at the north end of Lake George at the historic fort.

The weekend of reenactment includes stories from history, live music, and a lesson on the role sound played in communication for colonial soldiers. In addition, a reading of the Declaration of Independence will be given at the fort, showing the impact it had on soldiers hearing it for the first time.

“Visitors will step into the iconic fort during this special event and witness our nation’s fight for freedom in the year 1776,” said Fort Ticonderoga CEO and President Beth L. Hill. “March along with our fifes and drums and discover the importance of music in coordinating the daily orders for the American troops. Enjoy patriotic concerts and savor the beauty of one of the world’s most historic and beautiful places.”

Tickets are priced at $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $13 for children, through Fort Ticonderoga. The fort also features daily tours throughout the season.

The drums and fifes played at the fort translated to orders to the nearly 10,000 troops who occupied the fort in 1776. The Ticonderoga Fife & Drum Corps is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its revival in 2023, performing each Tuesday-Sunday through the end of August. The corps was originally founded in 1926.

