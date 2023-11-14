LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George’s holiday overnight experience is coming back to one of the village’s hotels this winter. Two family events at the Lake George Holiday Inn give kids a chance to meet holiday characters, enjoy stories, and more.

Familiar to kids with a love of holiday movies, the “Snow Sisters” invite families to the hotel on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2, for a night of holiday magic at the “Enchanted Overnight Experience.” The package includes an overnight stay at the Holiday Inn with a kids’ pajama party led by the sisters, who will read a story, sing a lullaby, and give out chocolate chip cookies with milk.

The following morning, families can enjoy breakfast with Cinderella, and a show with all three pricesses. The show is also a ticketed event on its own for those who can’t spend the night but want to get in on the seasonal magic. “Together at Christmas: A Holiday Princess Show” features song, dance, and interactive fun, with tickets for sale at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. showtimes. Tickets are needed for anyone age 3 or above, but babies age 2 and under are welcome.