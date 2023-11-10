SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The iconic pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish will be coming to Syracuse in September 2024.

They are scheduled to take the stage at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview on Sept. 6 as part of the band’s “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour,” which includes stops at 43 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

This marks the first full tour since 2019 for the band, whose chart-topping, GRAMMY-award-winning career has featured more than 25 million albums sold.

General sale for tickets begins on Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. online at Hootie.com.