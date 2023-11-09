SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Popular singer and songwriter, Hozier, will make his first appearance at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview this May.

He will be performing at the amphitheater on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8 p.m.

The announcement comes as part of his “Unreal Unearth Tour,” with special guest, Allison Russel.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. through Live Nation.

Full name, Andrew Hozier-Byrne is known for his songs, “Take Me to Church,” “Work Song,” “Cherry Wine,” “Like Real People Do,” and more.

Hozier’s music can be described as folk, soul and blues. “Unreal Unearth” is his latest album release, that includes the single “Eat Your Young,” which has 114 million streams on Spotify, and rising.

The Irish musician recently teased an unreleased collaboration with Noah Kahan. The pair shared a snippet of Kahan’s song, “Northern Attitude,” which is set to drop Friday, Nov. 10.

