GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the coming months, the Metropolitan Opera House is coming to the Hyde Collection – digitally. “The Met: Live in HD” is broadcasting at the Warren Street museum starting this October, with opera and more running until next May.

The series includes a opera based on the life of Malcolm X, a performance of “The Magic Flute,” and more – all simulcast from the stage of the Met. In cooperation with the Sembrich Museum in Bolton Landing, several opera events will feature a 15-minute preview discussion with artists and musicians. Once the live show gets started, artists involved with the Met give behind-the-scenes glimpses and live interviews with the people who make shows possible.

“We are so excited to offer the 2023-24 season of “The Met: Live in HD,” said Hyde Collection Education and Engagement Curator Katelyn Foley. “We have been working on this new offering for several years and are so pleased to bring this new cultural opportunity to our region.”

“The Met” joins other existing events that make up the museum’s “On Screen @ The Hyde” program. Other offerings on the schedule include plays, films, and documentaries from around the world, as part of the museum’s “National Theatre Live” and “Great Art on Screen” series. Performances are $20 per ticket; $18 for Hyde Collection members and students; and $5 for children under age 12. Shows with student matinees are priced at $10 for students with ID.

The full 2023-24 simulcast schedule for “On Screen @ The Hyde” includes:

National Theatre Live: “Frankenstein” Friday, Oct. 13 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (student matinee) 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. (main show)

The Met Live in HD: “Dead Man Walking” Saturday, Oct. 21 12:55 – 4:15 p.m. Opera

Great Art on Screen: “Titan: The Empire of Color” Thursday, Oct. 26 10:30 a.m. – noon (student matinee) 2 – 3:30 p.m. (main show) Film on iconic 16th-century art

The Met Live in HD: “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X” Saturday, Nov. 18 12:55 – 4:45 p.m. Opera on the life of Malcolm X

Great Art on Screen: “Borromini and Bernini: The Challenge for Perfection” Thursday, Nov. 30 10:30 a.m. – noon (student matinee) 2 – 3:30 p.m. (main show) A look at the art and architecture of Baroque Rome

The Met Live in HD: “The Magic Flute” Saturday, Dec. 2 12:55 – 2:55 p.m.

The Met Live in HD: “Florencia en el Amazonas” Saturday, Dec. 9 12:55 – 3:30 p.m.

The Met Live in HD: “Nabucco” Saturday, Jan. 6 12:55 – 4 p.m.

The Met Live in HD: “Carmen” Saturday, Jan. 27 12:55 – 4:45 p.m.

Great Art on Screen: “Jeff Koons: An Intimate Portrait” Thursday, Feb. 9 (student matinee) 10:30 a.m. – noon Thursday, Feb. 15 (main show) 6 p.m. Documentary on artist Jeff Koons

National Theatre Live: “Hamlet” Thursday, March 7 (student matinee) 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 15 (main show) 1-5 p.m.

The Met Live in HD: “La Forza del Destino” Saturday, March 9 11:55 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Opera by Verdi, conducted by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin

The Met Live in HD: “Romeo et Juliette” Saturday, March 23 12:55 – 4:30 p.m. Shakespeare adaptation by Gounod

The Met Live in HD: “La Rondine” Saturday, April 20 12:55 – 3:45 p.m. Love story by Puccini

National Theatre Live: “King Lear” Friday, April 26 (main show) 1-5 p.m. Friday, May 10 (student matinee) 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Met Live in HD: “Madama Butterfly” Saturday, May 11 12:55 – 4:15 p.m.



The Hyde Collection is located at 161 Warren St. in Glens Falls.