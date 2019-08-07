Ives Park Concert Series begins fourth year on August 24

For the fourth year of the Ives Park Concert Series, What a Raquette Music and Dance is teaming up with the St. Lawrence County Arts Council to present musical performances held on five consecutive Saturday evenings starting August 24 and ending September 21.

A children’s concert will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 3 PM. The performances begin at 6 PM unless otherwise noted. The concerts are held in the Ives Park Gazebo on the banks of the Raquette River in downtown Potsdam, with rain location at the United Methodist Church at 26 Main St in Potsdam – check Facebook for rain location updates.

The opening concert starts at 4 PM on Saturday, August 24 with Brillhart and Smith at 4 PM and Honey Cave at 6 PM. The remaining concerts are August 31 – SIRSY at 6 PM; September 7 – Annie in the Water; September 14 – Animal Crackers at 3 PM and The Fretless* at 6 PM; and September 21 – Atkinson Family Band.

The performance of The Fretless, a Juno-award winning folk string quartet, on September 14 is co-sponsored by Community Performance Series (CPS) and the rain location for that concert will be the Black Box Theater at SUNY Potsdam’s Performing Arts Center.

All concerts are free, family-friendly and open to the public. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket. There will be a bucket passed for donations. A significant portion of the series’ budget is based on expected donations, so please consider giving. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed.

The Ives Park Concert Series is supported by the graphic design work of Catherine LaPointe-Vollmer of LaPointe Illustrations and sound engineering by Marcus Alvarez of M.A. Entertainment.

The series also supported in part by the Grasseroots Fund. The series would not be possible without the support of local individual and business contributors including (at time of publishing)

Bronze sponsor: Jernabi Coffeehouse

Silver Sponsors: SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Jefford’s Steel & Engineering, North Country Savings Bank, Frazer Computing, and St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union

Gold sponsor: Northern Power and Light

Platinum sponsor: Commercial Press Inc for providing all printed materials for the series.

The St. Lawrence County Arts Council is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

For more information or to support the series, visit slcartscouncil.org/ivesparkmusic