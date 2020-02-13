Janet Jackson’s summer tour stopping in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Janet Jackson is hitting the road again and will make a stop in Buffalo.
She is kicking off her Black Diamond World Tour in arenas across North America this summer.
One of her stops will be the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on July 21.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday starting at noon.
To purchase your tickets or for more information, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Who will be Singletary’s running mate?
- Live at 1pm ET: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
- Zoo celebrates Joe the orangutan’s 34th birthday
- Cuomo willing to ‘adjust’ bail reform
- 98-year-old Girl Scout has been selling cookies for 88 years
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.