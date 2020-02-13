Janet Jackson’s summer tour stopping in Buffalo

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Janet Jackson is hitting the road again and will make a stop in Buffalo.

She is kicking off her Black Diamond World Tour in arenas across North America this summer.

One of her stops will be the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on July 21.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday starting at noon.

To purchase your tickets or for more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story