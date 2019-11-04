JCC Theater Club to present ‘Who Am I?’ – a collection of drama and comedy acts

The Jefferson Community College (JCC) theater club will present Who Am I?, a collection of drama and comedy acts, on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in Sturtz Theater. The theater club is directed by Christine Pristash, assistant professor of English at JCC. The show is recommended for audience members ages 13 and up.

Who Am I? will feature the following acts:

4AM: What’s it like to be awake when the rest of the world is asleep? Meet an early-morning jogger, a radio DJ whose show may have an audience of none, the author of a most unusual letter, and many other teen characters as they search for connection in the magic hour. Join them on their journey as they discover whether the monster under the bed is real and collectively wonder…is there anybody out there?

After Math: When a man and woman in suits take Emmett away in the middle of math class, his classmates come up with their own explanations for his mysterious disappearance. He was kidnapped by aliens. He was an alien himself. He engineered his own disappearance…and a multitude of other guesses. Slowly we begin to realize that no one really knew him. Who is Emmett, and why is it that no one paid any attention to him until he was gone?

It’s Our Town, Too: In this homage to Thornton Wilder’s classic play, Emily and Elizabeth fall in love in a small town, and then flash forward to the wedding of their son to their neighbors George and Louis’ daughter. Homophobia, fear, and death still persist, but do not completely overcome in this witty and nostalgic exploration of love, loss, grief, commitment, and friendship as seen through the course of everyday life.

The Actor’s Nightmare: Having casually wandered onstage, a man (maybe George? Steve?) is informed that one of the actors, Eddie, has been in an auto accident and he must replace him immediately. Apparently no one is sure of what play is being performed either! What is he doing here? Is he an actor? Why doesn’t he remember?

General admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students who show student ID. Tickets, available at the door, may be purchased in advance by contacting the JCC Student Activities Office, Room 4-104 (McVean Center), 315-786-2431.