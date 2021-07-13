Jeopardy! Guest Host Schedule: George Stephanopoulos begins hosting this week

(WETM) – “Good Morning America” Co-Anchor George Stephanopoulos began his one-week stint as a Jeopardy! guest host on Monday night.

Episodes featuring Stephanopoulos will run from July 12 – July 16, 2021, before he hands the dais over to his co-anchor Robin Roberts.

The quiz show has rotated through several guest hosts since the death of long-time host Alex Trebek, who passed away from pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, 2020.

Previous Jeopardy! guest hosts have included Jeopardy! Consulting Producer Ken Jennings, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, journalist Savannah Guthrie, and most recently CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

In April, Jeopardy! announced additional guest hosts, including former “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and Fox Sportscaster Joe Buck.

George Stephanopoulos Courtesy Viacom/CBS

Robin Roberts Courtesy Viacom/CBS

LeVar Burton Courtesy Viacom/CBS

David Faber Courtesy Viacom/CBS

Joe Buck Courtesy Viacom/CBS

Over the course of his career as a journalist, Stephanopoulos has earned three Emmys, a DuPont, three Murrows, and two Cronkite Awards. Stephanopoulos previously served in the Clinton administration as the Senior Advisor to the President for Policy and Strategy.

Future guest hosts episodes on the Jeopardy! guest host schedule is as follows:

Robin Roberts, ABC’s “Good Morning America” Co-Anchor – Show Air Dates: July 19 – July 23, 2021

– LeVar Burton, Actor & Former Host of “Reading Rainbow” – Show Air Dates: July 26 – July 30, 2021

– David Faber, Co-host of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” – Show Air Dates: August 2 – August 6, 2021

– Joe Buck, Fox Sportscaster – Show Air Dates: August 9 – August 13, 2021

Jeopardy! airs every weeknight on WETM at 7 p.m.