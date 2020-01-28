Justin Bieber to perform in Buffalo on August 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This summer, Justin Bieber will be back in Buffalo.

Tuesday morning, the singer’s Changes tour, named after his upcoming album, was announced.

It includes a stop at the KeyBank Center on August 24. Bieber will be joined by Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale the same day his new album is released — February 14. At Noon, those interested can buy tickets here.

American Express cardholders will be able to get tickets early, starting January 30 at 10 a.m.

