Kaley Cuoco says she has an ‘unconventional marriage,’ doesn’t live with her husband

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook may already be one of the most beloved Hollywood couples around, but the “Big Bang Theory” actress also says they are an unconventional pair.

Cuoco told E! News that while they are “building our dream house,” they are not currently under the same roof.

“We have a very unconventional marriage,” she said about the duo living in separate homes for the time being. “We’re not together every single day, and I think personally, it’s important, it works well for us.”

Cuoco also spoke about the humor the two show for one another on social media. Cook often pokes fun at his loving wife.

“He’s his biggest fan,” she joked about his posts — like one he did in June for their wedding anniversary.

“Everyone posts wedding pictures amongst other idealized images on their anniversary, not me, these are images of my gorgeous wife I remember I love you @kaleycuoco,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Cuoco took a more mature approach to noting the anniversary.

“Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half! @mrtankcook I still can’t believe you’re mine and I’m never letting you go!” she wrote.

She included a wedding pic that was stunning.

Whatever they are doing, it seems to be working.

Cuoco and her husband aren’t the only famous couple that has lived apart and made it work. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk admitted they had a similar situation.

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” Paltrow told InStyle earlier this month.

