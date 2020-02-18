Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Korn, Faith No More to perform at Darien Lake this September

Entertainment

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Korn and Faith No More are coming to Darien Lake this September, with special guests Helmet and ’68.

Tickets for the September 6 concert go on sale February 21 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $125. They will be available on LiveNation.com.

The show will begin at 6 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story