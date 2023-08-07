ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The award winning Broadway singer and actress, Kristin Chenoweth, is bringing her holiday show “A Holiday Evening and More!” to Turning Stone!

The Emmy and Tony award winner will perform at Turning Stone’s Event Center on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. and tickets go on sale Thursday and Friday, August 10 and 11.

Turning Stone Rewards Members get early access to the sale on Thursday and the general public on-sale is Friday. Guests can purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.

Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. Known best for her role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” in 2004, Chenoweth has a Tony award from her 1999 performance in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” an Emmy award for her role in “Pushing Daisies” in 2009 and has been on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List for her book “A Little Bit Wicked.”

Chenoweth’s new show “A Holiday Evening and More!” will feature songs from her 2022 Christmas album “HAPPINESS is…Christmas!.”

“Last year, Chenoweth released her latest Holiday/Christmas album ‘HAPPINESS is…Christmas!.’ Filled with holiday classics both old and new, it starts off with a Christmas adaptation of the Peanuts favorite ‘Happiness Is..’ appropriately moving into ‘Christmastime.’ The 12-song set shows Chenoweth in a festive but classy light as she rings in the best time of year,” stated Turning Stone.

Chenoweth’s upcoming show is a part of Turning Stone’s series of legendary headline shows this year, with many more to come.