LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance, which operates the park’s visitor center and sponsors historical events there every summer, held an annual meeting over the weekend. Those in attendance came out with significant numbers on a significant year for the organization.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, alliance President John DiNuzzo announced that the alliance had seen a 78% increase in membership over the last year. At the same time, the Battlefield Park Visitor Center is expected to see more visitors than in 2022. In its second year of operation, the center offers a diorama of the 1,000+ boat flotilla that traveled to Ticonderoga in 1758; as well as Native American artifacts, a replica cannon, and an 18th-century British bateau.

“It’s been a terrific year for the Alliance, thanks to the member-volunteers who have worked behind the scenes with our board to bring great programs to fruition,” said DiNuzzo. “Despite some challenges that all history organizations face, many unique opportunities – as represented by our excellent Visitor Center, the prospect of reinterring in the Battlefield Park the remains of 44 Continental soldiers found in 2019 at Lake George, the upcoming 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, and several other initiatives already underway – await us!”

The meeting also included an election for the alliance board of trustees. Elected members include:

President: John DiNuzzo of Lake George

Vice President: Francis Cocozza of Lake George

Secretary: Peter Wuerdeman of Queensbury

Trustee: Vinnie Crocitto III of Lake George

Trustee: Jay Levenson of Ballston Lake

Trustee: Bob Wilcox of Clifton Park

Other members of the board include Rosemarie Earl, Larry Arnold, Russell Bellico, Todd Earl, Margaret Mannix, Pat Niles and Bruce Venter.