LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twice a year, it’s time to try some unique eats at restaurants around Lake George. This September, Lake George Restaurant Week is back again.

From Sunday to Saturday, Sept. 10-16, restaurants around Lake George will offer special three-course menus. Each one will prioritize New York-grown ingredients, and every year, a special ingredient becomes a must for all of them. This year, all menus have to incorporate apples into their cuisine.

“Throughout this promotion, we will shine a spotlight on ingredients made in New York, aiming to underscore the bond between local producers and eateries,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce Director Gina Mintzer. “This emphasizes the importance of supporting small businesses and fostering community ties.”

Priced at $35 each, every meal comes with a chance to vote for the best. During Restaurant Week, diners can fill out surveys to support their favorite meals.

Participating restaurants include:

Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ, 2112 Route 9

Blue Thirty-Two, 2897 Lake Shore Dr.

Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen, 365 Canada St.

Docksider Restaurant, 298 Glen Lake Road

The Georgian Lakeside Resort, 384 Canada St.

Lake George Lanes & Games, 2211 Canada St.

Lobster Pot Restaurant, 81 Canada St.

Log Jam Restaurant, 1484 Route 9

Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada St.

Sans Souci, 92 Mason Road, Cleverdale

TR’s Restaurant at Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada St.

Lake George Restaurant Week has been held for the last 17 years around the village and town of Lake George. The event is held twice a year, typically in June and September.