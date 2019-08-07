Latest: Defense says Kutcher testimony points to other man

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, actor Ashton Kutcher testifies in the murder trial of Michael Gargiulo in Los Angeles Superior Court. A prosecutor says four strikingly similar attacks on women in California were all planned and executed by a skilled serial killer who studied the lives and homes of victims who lived near him before savagely stabbing them, in his closing remarks to the jury Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Kutcher, who was supposed to have drinks with fashion-design student Ashley Ellerin on the night she was stabbed to death at her Hollywood home in 2001, testified that he arrived very late, looked through Ellerin’s window and saw stains that he assumed were spilled wine, and left because he thought she had gone out without him. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on closing arguments in the Los Angeles trial of a man charged with the murder of two women and the attempted murder of a third woman (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

An attorney for a man charged with killing two women in Southern California says actor Ashton Kutcher was a “star witness” in the case whose testimony helps point to a different suspect.

Attorney Daniel Nardoni tried to convince a jury in closing arguments Wednesday that other men may have been responsible for the stabbing deaths Michael Gargiulo is charged with.

Kutcher testified that he and Ashley Ellerin had planned to go out the night she was killed in 2001. He said he last spoke to Ellerin on the phone shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Nardoni said Ellerin’s apartment manager testified that he had a sexual relationship with Ellerin, and was with her when Kutcher called. Nardoni suggested that the man may have been angered by Kutcher’s call and became violent.

___

9:30 p.m.

Attorneys for a man charged with killing two Southern California women and trying to kill a third will make their last effort to convince a jury that the case against him is thin and insufficient.

Lawyers for 43-year-old Michael Gargiulo are set to present their closing arguments to a Los Angeles jury Wednesday.

On Tuesday, prosecutors portrayed Gargiulo as a serial killer who researched both his victims and how to get away with murder.

Gargiulo’s attorneys will likely remind jurors of the light physical evidence tying him to the stabbing deaths of a woman in Hollywood in 2001 and another in an LA suburb in 2005.

The defense’s case also included testimony from a psychologist who says Gargiulo has dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder.