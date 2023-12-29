NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The Marvel Universe has officially created a character who’s from New York State and was made in collaboration with members of the real-life Mohawk Nation.

Kahhori, a new Haudenosaunee superhero, recently debuted in Marvel Studios’ new season of “What If…?” and speaks entirely in the Mohawk language and is subtitled in English.

While New Yorkers are very excited about this new superhero from New York State, it begs the question, what is New York’s most searched superhero?

Thanks to a study from Dish, we now know that answer. New York’s favorite superhero is Superman. Between the Marvel Universe and the DC Universe, New York searches for DC more.

According to DC, while Superman lived in Metropolis — which is based on New York City — he was raised in Kansas. The “Man of Steel” debuted in 1938’s Action Comics #1 and debuted in the DC Universe in 1944 with DC’s debut series More Fun Comics #101. The character is currently portrayed by Henry Cavill in DC films like “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.”

The study says Superman is also Michigan and North Carolina’s most-searched superhero.

When it comes to Marvel vs. DC characters though, DC characters are more popular across fandoms as more people preferred DC superheroes individually.

Methodology

Dish used SEMRush keyword volume data to identify each state’s most popular superheroes and narrowed that down to 20 superheroes total (10 for the DC Universe and 10 for the Marvel Universe). Then they used Google Trends to see which state googled which superhero the most.

For each state’s most popular comic book universe, they analyzed each state on Google Trends to find out which of the comic book universes they googled the most.