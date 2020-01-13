ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fans of the 90s can rejoice as Matchbox Twenty, along with special guest The Wallflowers, will be playing St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer.
Matchbox Twenty is bringing its 2020 tour to The Amp on Sunday, July 19.
Tickets for the show go on sale on January 17 at 12 p.m. at Livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com and range from $36 to $100.50.
LATEST STORIES:
- Your evening local weather update: 1-13-20
- New bill to change how independent contractors are classified in California under scrutiny
- AG calling on Apple to help unlock answers in Pensacola shooting investigation
- IRS opens early free file program, but there are things to keep in mind
- Matchbox Twenty, with special guest The Wallflowers, coming to St. Joseph’s Amphitheater
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.