Meet Bagel the dog, who stole the show in ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’

“The Little Mermaid Live!” is over, but there’s one star from the show who’s still the talk of the internet.

Meet Bagel, the cute ball of fluff who instantly stole everyone’s hearts as Max, Prince Eric’s loyal dog.ADVERTISEMENT

But unlike the film, Bagel is actually a girl!

In social media posts, Bagel can be found wearing cute bows with her hair clipped up to keep it from covering her eyes. She also lives quite an exciting life, too. Many photos show her on different adventures around Los Angeles.

Like Max in the 1989 film, Bagel is also an English sheepdog and almost identical to Max with her hair down.

The moment Bagel appeared on stage next to Graham Phillips in the show’s opening number, “Fathom’s Below,” many took to Twitter to share their love for the pup, with some even claiming that it was Bagel who stole the show.

While this was the first time that many have seen the pup, Bagel is no stranger to performing in front of big crowds.

From her Instagram account, @bagel_old_english_therapy_dog, this wasn’t the first time Bagel has played Max, but the second. Earlier this year, Bagel made her on-stage debut during “The Little Mermaid: An Immersive Live-to-Film Concert Experience” at the Hollywood Bowl.

There, she starred alongside Lea Michele as Ariel, Ken Page as Sebastian and even Alan Menken.

Among her many talents, Bagel also plays her part in the community by helping others as a therapy dog.

On their Facebook page, Bagel & Donut the Old English Therapy Dogs, Bagel works with her friend, Donut, to provide comfort and love to those in need. They’ve visited elementary schools, spent time with Girl Scouts and have interacted with kids in libraries.

In 2018, when the Borderline shooting and Woolsey Fire happened in Ventura County, she spent three days greeting firefighters and first responders and visiting trauma centers to provide comfort to shooting victims.

Is there anything Bagel can’t do?