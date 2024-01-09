SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you were one of the thousands of unfortunate swifties who missed seeing Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in 2023, you now have a chance to get that similar experience locally.

Swifties in Central New York can ‘dance through all that we’ve been through’ and ‘shake it off’ with Taylor Swift cover band “Cruel Summer” at Middle Ages Brewing Company in February.

Cruel Summer is a live band tribute to Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.” Frontwoman Alyssa Coco and her band composed of top professional musicians provide “undeniable talent and charisma” to “enchant and delight audiences of all ages.”

The tribute band will perform at Middle Ages Brewing Company on Friday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. and all swifties no matter how old are welcome.

The Western New York-based band has toured all over New York State, with sold-out concerts at Rochester’s Three Heads Brewing.

Courtesy of Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift Eras Tribute Courtesy of Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift Eras Tribute Courtesy of Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift Eras Tribute Courtesy of Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift Eras Tribute Courtesy of Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift Eras Tribute

This is the first time the band has come to Middle Ages Brewing and because of their popularity in Western New York, Middle Ages Brewing’s talent buyer Charley Orlando made contact with them to come and perform in Central New York.

According to their recent setlist from December 2023, swifties can expect to hear covers of songs from Taylor Swift’s albums “Lover,” “Fearless,” “folklore,” “Reputation,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989,” “Midnights” and “evermore.”

Those interested can buy tickets for $20 on Ticket Web or buy physical tickets at the brewery.

Click here to get tickets.