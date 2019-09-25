‘Modern Family’ returns tonight, plus new series ‘Stumptown’ and more

‘Modern Family’ returns to ABC50 tonight to kick off the last season of the top comedy!

See the lineup of season premieres for tonight below, including an all new show, ‘Stumptown.’

September 25

8pm – The Goldbergs

(Beverly insists the family take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland.)

8:30pm – Schooled

(Lainey is excited to be back to work, but Mellor warns her about being a pal to her students.)

9pm – Modern Family

(Manny is set to direct Jay’s dog bed commercial in hopes of winning his ex-girlfriend back.)

9:30pm – Single Parents

(Angie obsesses over writing an email to her ex; Douglas ghosts Poppy on their first date.)

10pm – Stumptown

(Dex Parios tries to stay out of trouble while working as a private investigator in Portland, Ore.)