SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re a fan of the animated sitcom “The Simpson’s” you won’t want to miss Moe’s Pop Up.

It’s the iconic tavern from Springfield, Moe’s Tavern is coming to Buried Acorn Taproom for a Simpsons fan pop-up ticketed experience, running Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from July 26 – August 5.

Simpsons fans can visit their favorite fictional bar at Buried Acorn on 900 East Fayette Street in Syracuse. Fans can shoot some pool, try their luck with the Love Tester, sit in Moe’s “office,” write their punishments on the blackboard and catch the crank phone calls.

Courtesy of JMC Pop Ups.

“We are excited to partner with Buried Acorn Taproom to create a new experience for people to enjoy.” says Joe McCullough, founder and CEO of JMC Pop Ups LLC. “We encourage everyone to dress in costume, load up the kids and head to the place where nobody knows your name for food, drink, photo ops and fun!”

Tickets include a selection of food, all photo ops and one non-alcoholic drink and start at $37 for adults. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance with food selected when you purchase your ticket.

Additional food items will be available for purchase at Buried Acorn and some ticket packages include commemorative swag with most swag items available for purchase separately.

“Buried Acorn is a locally owned and operated craft brewery that is excited to create a beer specifically for Simpsons fans. Beer will naturally be available including a custom beer for the event,” stated JMC Pop Ups.

To purchase tickets, click here and for more information email “moespopup@gmail.com.”

Moe’s Tavern Pop Up at Buried Acorn Schedule