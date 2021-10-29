Netflix eyes abandoned NJ Army base for potential production studio

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. — At its height, Fort Monmouth — an Army base that spans three towns in Monmouth County — was a hub for innovation.



It’s where the first radio-equipped meteorological balloon reached the upper atmosphere, introducing a technique still used today. It’s also where the United States Army‘s first radio based aircraft detection and ranging system also known as radar, was developed. But now, nearly a century later, the Army base is out of commission and widely abandoned. The streaming giant Netflix might change that.



Netflix announced this week it’s putting in a bid for a nearly 300-acre portion of the base, with plans of developing it into one of the largest movies and television production facilities in the country. It’s a plan that already has Gov. Phil Murphy’s blessing.

In a statement to PIX11 News, he said the interest is “is another sign that companies around the world are taking notice” of what New Jersey has to offer.

The property — which is located in Oceanport and Eatontown — was reportedly appraised by the Fort Monmouth Economic revitalization authority for 54 million dollars. It’s unclear how much Netflix offered in its bid.

In a statement, Netflix said it will convert the army base into “a state of the art production facility.” Gov. Murphy has long touted the benefits for film and television production companies who come to New Jersey, including a subsidy for brick-and-mortar studio development of up to 40%.