(Nexstar Media Wire) – With movie theaters closing and people keeping their social distance, Netflix Party may be the best way to hang out with your friends (sort of) while binge-watching together.
Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that allows people to automatically sync their programs remotely and even chat while watching.
According to the web store description, “Netflix Party is a Chrome extension for watching Netflix remotely with friends, e.g., for movie nights with that long-distance special someone. It synchronizes video playback and adds group chat.”
After installing the extension, one person can start a movie or episode and click the toolbar icon to generate a link. That person’s friends can sign into Netflix, open the shared link in Chrome and click on the red “NP” initials in the toolbar, syncing up the feed and opening a chat area on the right hand side of the screen.
In need of some new shows to dive into? Check out these 10 Netflix suggestions perfect for beating self-isolation – now, you can even invite your friends to watch with you!
LATEST STORIES:
- River Hospital institutes new visitation restrictions, COVID-19 screening protocols
- Americans flood into Mexico in search of toilet paper, food and water
- ‘Netflix Party’ lets you remotely binge-watch with friends
- 3-17-20: Sunshine expected tomorrow, rain to end our work week
- Bipartisan push for cash to Americans during coronavirus
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.