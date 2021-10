Illustration of new Superman Jon Kent kissing character Jay Nakamura in Issue No. 5 of “Superman: Son of Kal-El” in October 2021. (Tom Taylor on Instagram/DC Comics)

NEW YORK — DC Comics made history Monday, National Coming Out Day, with a big announcement about one of the world’s most famous superheroes.

According to an Instagram post from Tom Taylor, the current writer of DC’s newest Superman comic series, “Superman: Son of Kal-El,” the newest Superman is coming out as bisexual in the latest issue, No. 5.

The series’ current “Man of Steel” is 17-year-old Jon Kent, the song of Clark Kent, the original Superman, and Lois Lane.

“Today, our #Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, comes out as bisexual,” Taylor captioned the post, adding a Pride flag emoji.

Jon Kent took on the role of Superman from his father in the new comics, according to IGN.

Taylor posted the news with an illustration of Jon Kent sharing a first kiss with comic character Jay Nakamura, a hacker and activist who, according to IGN, idolizes Kent’s mother, Lois Lane.

The big news comes months after famous another famous DC Comics character came out.

In the No. 6 issue of the series “Batman: Urban Legends,” Tim Drake, better known as Batman’s longtime sidekick Robin, also came out as bisexual.