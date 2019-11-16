Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa coming to Syracuse in May

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa is bringing D.R.E.A.M. The Tour to Syracuse, adding a show at The Oncenter War Memorial Arena on May 3, 2020.

Siwa is also a YouTube personality, singer, dancer, entrepreneur, social media influencer and a New York Times bestselling author.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 12:00 p.m. and will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter.

Ticket prices range from $37 – $67, but additional fees may apply.