SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Put on some dirndls and lederhosen and transport yourself to Munich’s Oktoberfest in Central New York!

The tradition of the beer and Bavarian culture, Oktoberfest, which originated in Munich, Germany, in the 1800s, is celebrated all over the world, including Central New York from Sept. 16 to Oct. 3.

While the festival is known for Bavarian beer, the main tradition of the festival is to celebrate Bavarian culture and music.

The tradition actually started in October 1810, when King Ludwig married Princess Therese von Hildburghausen and their wedding became a two week party. The next year, because the party was a hit, it became an annual week-long tradition that’s now over 200-years-old.

The festival typically begins two weeks prior on a Saturday in September falling into October (unless the 16 days falls before Oct. 3 it will last 17 or 18 days), but always finishing on the first Sunday in October.

This year’s festival starts Saturday, Sept. 16 and ends Tuesday, Oct. 3.

One main event happening in Central New York, featuring Bavarian music performed by Syracuse’s Symphoria orchestra, is Harvey’s Oktoberfest happening at Harvey’s Garden in Syracuse.

There are also a handful of other events to try locally that might be closer to you. To save you the time and energy searching for events, NewsChannel 9 has created a map and list of Oktoberfest events happening in CNY.

Oktoberfest events in CNY

Onondaga County

Harvey’s Oktoberfest

Seneca Street Brew Pub Oktoberfest

Singlecut Barn Oktoberfest

Ontario County

OktoberFest at the Farm

Oneida County

Utica’s Polish Community Club OktoberFest

Cayuga County

Prison City Brewing Oktoberfest

Don’t see your an Oktoberfest event you know of listed? Let us know!

If there is another Oktoberfest event in Central New York that you know of, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.