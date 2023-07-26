OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego Harborfest is slated to kick-off this summer as the festivities will go on from Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, 30.

Opening ceremonies will happen at 8:15 p.m. on July 27, followed by a performance at 8:30 p.m. by the New York Bee Gees.

More musical acts will take the stage throughout the day on Friday, July 28, Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.

Canadian Rock band, The Guess Who, will headline Friday’s performances when they play at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday’s performance will be headlined by Chris Taylor & the custom Taylor Band as they take the stage at 8 p.m.

These concerts will be happening at Breitbeck Park.

Performances will be taking place throughout the duration of Harborfest at multiple locations including, East Park/Washington Square and Veterans Memorial Park/River Walk West.

Harborfest’s schedule can be seen on their website. A firework show will also happen at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at Breitbeck Park.

Admission to all performances and activities are free.