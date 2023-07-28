OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Port City’s biggest festival of the year is back! Oswego’s Harborfest kicked off on Thursday, July 27, at Breitbeck Park.

Gates opened at 5 p.m., with opening ceremonies kicking off a few hours later at 8:15 p.m.

Harborfest has been happening since 1988, growing bigger and bigger each year. This year, organizers expect 75,000 to 100,000 people to attend the festival, with some folks coming as far as Virginia.

“It’s just a fun place, and I mean people come down here in the park, in Breitback, and listen to the music. It’s just a nice gathering point. That’s what I like, just to see all the people. You walk around, and everybody’s happy,” said Dan Harrington, Executive Director for Harborfest.

Families enjoy it too, like Bobby and Roseann Inzalaco of Oswego. The couple can walk to Harborfest from their home, bringing their two daughters who love it just as much as they do.

“The first thing we saw when we moved here was probably HarborFest and now our family comes. We invite friends. It’s a really big attraction. It’s just so neat to have all this great stuff just a few blocks down from where we live,” said Roseann Inzalaco.

Live music, vendors, carnival games, rides, all types of food, fireworks and much more will be happening from now until Sunday, July 30th. Harborfest is also bringing back its helicopter rides and jetski shows this year.

Admission is free.

Click here for more details.