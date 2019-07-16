Partial list of nominees for annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Ken Jeong, left, and D’Arcy Carden announce the nominees for lead actress in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of nominees for the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :

Comedy Series: “Barry”; “Fleabag”; “The Good Place”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Russian Doll”; “Schitt’s Creek”; “Veep.”

Drama Series: “Better Call Saul”; “Bodyguard”; “Game of Thrones”; “Killing Eve”; “Ozark”; “Pose”; “Succession”; “This is Us.”

Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Milo Ventimiglia, “This is Us.”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”; Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”; Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”; Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”; Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”; Chris Sullivan, “This is Us.”

Actress, Drama Series: Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”; Robin Wright, “House of Cards”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”; Mandy Moore, “This Is Us.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”; Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”; Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”; Maisie Williams “Game of Thrones.”

Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”; Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag;” Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me;” Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek.”

Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”; Ted Danson, “The Good Place”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Stephen Root, “Barry”; Henry Winkler, “Barry”; Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Tony Hale, “Veep.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”; Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”; Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”; Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”; Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Anna Chlumsky, “Veep.”

Limited Series: “Chernobyl”; “Escape at Dannemora”; “Fosse/Verdon”; “When They See Us”; “Sharp Objects.”

Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”; Benicio Del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”; Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”; Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”; Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”; Paul Dano, “Escape at Dannemora”; Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”; Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”; John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”; Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us.”

Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”; Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”; Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”; Joey King, “The Act”; Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”; Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”; Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”; Patricia Clarkson “Sharp Objects”; Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”; Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”; Emily Watson, “Chernobyl.”

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Luke Kirby “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Rufus Sewell, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Adam Sandler, “Saturday Night Live”; John Mulaney, “Saturday Night Live”; Matt Damon, “Saturday Night Live”; Robert De Niro, “Saturday Night Live”; Peter MacNicol, “Veep.”

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Fiona Shaw, “Fleabag”; Kristin Scott Thomas, “Fleabag”; Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”; Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Emma Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”; Sandra Oh, “Saturday Night Live.”

Guest Actor, Drama Series: Michael Angarano, “This Is Us”; Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”; Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”; Kumail Nanjiani “The Twilight Zone”; Glynn Turman, “How to Get Away With Murder”; Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”; Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”; Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”; Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”; Carice van Houten, “Game of Thrones.”

Television Movie: “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”; “Brexit”; “Deadwood”; “King Lear”; “My Dinner with Herve.”

Variety Talk Series: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “The Late Late Show with James Corden”; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Variety Sketch Series: “At Home with Amy Sedaris”; “Documentary Now!”; “Drunk History”; “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman”; “Saturday Night Live'” “Who Is America?”

Structured Reality Program: “Antiques Roadshow”; “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”; “Queer Eye”; “Shark Tank”; “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”; “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Unstructured Reality Program: “Born This Way”; “Deadliest Catch”; “Life Below Zero”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”; “Somebody Feed Phil”; “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.”

Reality-Competition Program: “The Amazing Race”; “American Ninja Warrior”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Top Chef”; “The Voice”; “Nailed It.”