SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The show every kid wants to see, Paw Patrol Live! is coming back to Syracuse next year!

If you missed it last February, you can watch Paw Patrol’s action-packed music-filled production of “The Great Pirate Adventure” in February 2024.

The production based on the the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will feature Ryder and his team of pups who embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

Tickets for all four performances in Syracuse go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 and may be purchased online here or at the Landmark Theatre box office on 362 S Salina St. in Syracuse.

Tickets start at $20 and are available while supplies last. VIP (Very Important Pup) Packages are available starting at $110 and include a premium seat and exclusive photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show.

For more information, visit Paw Patrol Live!’s website.