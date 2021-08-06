Performer Shayna Steele stops in Utica on U.S. tour

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Shayna Steele has performed on Broadway, started a band, produced records, and toured the world as a background singer for artists like Bette Midler, Kelly Clarkson, and Rhianna. Now, she’s kicking off her first tour around the United States as a solo artist. Her performance for the Levitt AMP concert series at Kopernik Memorial Park on Monday, August 9 is one of many stops on her tour being hosted by the Levitt organization.

“Everybody that I’ve dealt with from the Levitt series has been so awesome,” Steele said. “The Utica show will be my second one on this tour. I played in Bethlehem at a Levitt situation.”

Steele shared, “I’ve lived in the New York area for 25 years now, so I’ve lived here the longest, and I’ve lived all over the world. I lived overseas. I lived in Mississippi; Colorado; California, but I’ve lived in New York the longest. To me, New York is home, especially New York City. It holds such a special place in my heart. I am proud to be a New Yorker. I will always consider myself a New Yorker.”

Like musicians here in New York and across the globe Steele’s career was impacted by the pandemic, but she is enthusiastic to bring live music back to communities like Utica.

“To be able to do these concerts after so much time away from being able to have one-on-one contact with fans, it’s just even more special than ever, and I’ve gone in to every live performance situation being so incredibly grateful, and I hope that my audience can feel that from me because it is a genuine feeling,” she said.

Steele prides herself on having a kid friendly performance and never giving anything less than her best.

“There’s just something about walking out on that stage, I will never give you a tired performance,” said Steele. “You will always be energized, and I hope you’ll be moved by my song choices and the lyrics that I’ve written, and that’s a reason to come out.”

The evening of live music starts at 6 p.m., and you can find more information about Shayna Steele on her website or social media.