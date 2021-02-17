Phoenix, Erivo and ‘Barb and Star’ among Globes presenters

This combination photo shows, from left, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig and Renee Zellweger, who are among the first presenters announced for the Golden Globes awards ceremony. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Barb and Star” are headed to the Golden Globes — actors Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo will be among the presenters at the upcoming ceremony.

The Feb. 28 show will reunite several nominees and winners from last awards season: Joaquin Phoenix, Cynthia Erivo and Renée Zellweger and Awkwafina are also among the first batch of presenters announced Wednesday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Wiig and Mumolo’s latest film, “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” was released last week and some are already calling thecampy film a cult classic. It comes 10 years after the pair’s hit “Bridesmaids.”

The Globes will be bicoastal for the first timewith Tina Fey and Amy Poehler serving as hosts. Fey will host live in New York and Poehler in Beverly Hills, California.

Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an accolade for film. She’s won Golden Globes for her acting “Klute,” “Julia” and “Coming Home.”

Norman Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award, a counterpart to the DeMille Award that focuses on life achievement in television. The writer, director and producer is a six-time Golden Globe winner.

Netflix dominated the nominationsearlier this month, with its film “Mank” and its television series “The Crown” the leading nominees.