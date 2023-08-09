LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, reenactors donned French and British coats, picked up flags and muskets, and revived a moment in American history. Visitors to Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center looked on as the center’s rear side became the grounds of a reenactment of the 1757 surrender of Fort William Henry by the British, to the French.
The siege of Fort William Henry began on Aug. 3, 1757, led by French General Louis Joseph de Montcalm. After six days of bloodshed, British Lt. Col. George Monro surrendered to the French. The terms of the resulting surrender required British withdrawal to Fort Edward. During that withdrawal, soldiers were scalped, and women and children were taken captive.
Following a reading of the terms of the British surrender, Wednesday’s reenactors marched to the nearby grave marking an unknown soldier killed in Lake George during the French & Indian War. A musket salute was fired off. See photos from Wednesday’s reenactment:
Next to the hotel, Fort William Henry’s museum and reenactment site hosts historic events throughout the summer.