(ABC4) – American rapper Pusha T has released an Arby’s ad titled “Spicy Fish Diss Track” blasting McDonald’s and its classic Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

In the song, Pusha T takes credit for writing McDonald’s ubiquitous “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle, claiming, “I’m the reason the whole world love it, now I gotta crush it.”

Back in 2016, representatives of Pusha T confirmed to Rolling Stone that the rapper worked in collaboration with his brother Malice, otherwise known by his stage name No Malice, to create the jingle. The duo worked alongside Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake to produce the three-minute forty-two-second tune that customers have all come to know and love.

However, People Magazine disclosed that Pusha T and No Malice were only compensated $1 million, compared to Timerlake’s alleged $6 million, reported by Spoon University.

So, in classic rapper fashion, Pusha T penned a diss track to clap back at the fast-food chain over their alleged failure to reimburse him fairly for his work in creating the jingle.

Pusha T spoke out about his decision to record the track in partnership with Arby’s, telling Rolling Stone in an interview on Monday, “I had to get that energy off me, and this (ad) was the perfect way.”

The song features lines targeting McDonald’s fish sandwich, including, “You should be disgusted, how dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it. A half slice of cheese, Micky D’s on a budget?” He compares the sandwich to that of Arby’s, saying, “Arby’s crispy fish is simply it, with lines ‘round the corner we might need a guest list.”

The diss track’s official music video features visuals of a guilty-looking clown running down the street with sacks of money, interspersed with images of both chains’ fish sandwiches.

The ad, which was released on March 21, has gained immense ground on Twitter, with over 5.7 million views and 22.3 thousand shares.

For a good laugh, check out the official Arby’s X Pusha T collaboration below: