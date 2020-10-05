Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to host ‘The 54th Annual CMA Awards’

(WWTI) — “Country Music’s Biggest Night” has announced this year’s hosts.
ABC officially announced that Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are set to host “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” on November 11, 2020.
The awards show will broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee on ABC from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
According to ABC, this will be Rucker’s first time hosting the awards show and McEntire’s fifth time.
Nominations for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” were revealed in September and include big names such as Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Luke Combs.
