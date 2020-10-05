Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to host ‘The 54th Annual CMA Awards’

This combination photo shows Darius Rucker performing on NBC’s “Today” show in New York on May 25, 2018, left, and Reba McEntire at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. McEntire and Rucker are promising laughs and good music when they co-host this year’s CMA Awards in November. McEntire is a veteran of awards show hosting, while Rucker will be a first-time host when the show airs on Nov. 11 on ABC from Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo)

(WWTI) — “Country Music’s Biggest Night” has announced this year’s hosts.

ABC officially announced that Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are set to host “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” on November 11, 2020.

The awards show will broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee on ABC from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

According to ABC, this will be Rucker’s first time hosting the awards show and McEntire’s fifth time.

Nominations for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” were revealed in September and include big names such as Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Luke Combs.

