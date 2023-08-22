FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, a different kind of music joins the summertime mega-festival of sounds that hits the Lake George region. The first annual Lake George Sumfest brings reggae beats and more to The Trap.

Sumfest comes to the Fort Ann taproom and restaurant on Saturday, Aug. 26. Starting at 2 p.m. and running all night, the festival includes live reggae music on the outdoor stage, running until 10 p.m. The music schedule includes:

3 p.m.: DJ Vaughn All-Star

4:30 – 6 p.m.: Amandla Band feat. Ras Iba

6:30 – 8 p.m.: Gorilla Finger Dub

8:30 – 10 p.m.: Judah Tribe feat. Josh David Barrett

10 p.m. – midnight: DJ Vaughn All-Star and special guests

The festivities also include cultural foods and craft beverages, with blankets and chairs encouraged for outdoor music. Tickets are priced at $35 in advance, or $40 on the day of the show. Parking is limited, with passes priced at $5. The Trap is located at 5 Buttermilk Falls Road.