Rob Riggle will headline the MVCC Cultural Series Fall lineup

Entertainment

by: Thad Randazzo

Posted: / Updated:

Rob Riggle will headline the MVCC Cultural Series Fall lineup

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Mohawk Valley Community College has announced that Comedian Rob Riggle will be headlining this year’s Cultural Series Fall lineup!

Rob is an acclaimed actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director who is well known for his many movie and television appearances including ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘The Hangover’.

As well as being a headliner for the Fall semester lineup, he will also be at MVCC’s Jorgensen Athletic and Event Center Field House for a moderated Q&A on Bill Keeler’s “Keeler in the Morning” show Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:00pm.

Tickets for this and all the series events will be on sale starting Tuesday September 7th at 10:00am and will be $25 general for general admission and $20 for MVCC employees. There will also be a limited supply of free tickets will be available for MVCC students.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories