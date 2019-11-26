Sam Hunt: Sorry for driving drunk after Tennessee show

FILE – This May 20, 2018 file photo shows Sam Hunt accepting the award for top country song for “Body Like A Back Road” at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Hunt was arrested for driving under the influence and violation of the open container law after police in Nashville stopped him for driving the wrong way down a one-way road. Hunt was arrested Thursday morning about 6:30 a.m., booked into jail and released from jail on a $2,500 bond, according to WKRN-TV. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Sam Hunt has apologized for drinking and driving.

The Tennessean reports Hunt tweeted Friday that he made the “poor and selfish” decision to drive himself home after a friend’s show in Nashville last week. Hunt was arrested Thursday and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law.

Recently released 911 calls show Metro Nashville police received several reports of an SUV driving the wrong way down a one-way road. An arrest warrant says officers found Hunt swerving between lanes and pulled him over. It says two empty beer containers were in the passenger seat. The newspaper says he had a blood-alcohol level of .173, over the legal driving limit of .08.

Hunt’s been released on bond and is set to appear in court in January.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com