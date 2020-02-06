Sam Hunt’s Southside Summer Tour coming to CNY

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another country act will be playing the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer.
Sam Hunt will be bringing his Southside Summer Tour to St. Joe’s Amp on Friday, August 28th. His special guests include Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, and Brandi Cyrus.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 14 at 9 a.m. and range in price from $31 to $100.75.
