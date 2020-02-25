Santana, Earth, Wind and Fire coming to CNY

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another great concert is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire will be playing the venue on August 19 at 7 p.m. as they bring the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour to Central New York.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. and range from $40 to $150.

