SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — American Idol winner, Scotty McCreery, is returning to Syracuse on March 2 for his Cab in a Solo tour at the Landmark Theatre.

“Named after his current single of the same name, McCreery will be joined by Anne Wilson as direct support as well as Greylan James and Noah Hicks on select dates,” said Live Nation.

McCreery previously performed at Lakeview Amphitheater last year when he opened for Brad Paisley.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them HERE.

If you can’t make this date, he’s also set to perform at Proctors Theater in Schenectady, on March 16. Tickets for this date go on sale next Friday as well.