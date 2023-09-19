GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Whether you feel like a “Little Fighter” or a “Lady of the Valley,” an upcoming show at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls has something for you. Mike Tramp, the lead singer of 1980s hair band White Lion, comes to the city this October.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Tramp’s “Songs of White Lion” tour comes to Heritage Hall inside Cool Insuring Arena. Joined by a full band, Tramp will hit on some of White Lion’s iconic numbers, including “When the Children Cry,” “Wait,” and “Radar Love.”

Acoustic/electric duo Kelly & Son opens the show on Oct. 8, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are priced between $30 and $45 depending on seating choice, on sale online or by calling the box office at (518) 798-0366. The show takes place inside the recently renovated Heritage Hall, an event space located downstairs inside the arena.

White Lion was co-founded by Tramp in 1983, and released four albums while together. Tramp has also had a successful solo career.

It’s show season for Cool Insuring Arena. Grammy-nominated rock group Godsmack comes to the arena on Tuesday, Oct. 24.