(WSYR-TV) — It’s mid September which means fall is here and “spooky season” has commenced.
If you’re looking to celebrate the fun tradition of Halloween, or are just looking for a fun Fall festival to go to, there are many events to choose from happening all over Central New York.
To save you the time and energy searching for events, NewsChannel 9 has created a map and list of Fall and Halloween events happening in CNY, from maple festivals and hayrides to haunted houses and Halloween-themed bar crawls.
Fall and Halloween Events in CNY
Onondaga County
- 3rd Annual Witches Ball of CNY at Landmark Theatre
- Fright Nights at the New York State Fair
- Zoo Boo at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo
- CMC Haunted House in Cicero
- Halloween Bar Crawl Clinton Street Pub (21+)
- Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics at the Palace Theatre
- Syracuse Hard Cider & Doughnut Fall Fest
- Harvey’s Garden Paint and Sip
Madison County
- Fall Harvest Celebration at Critz Farms
- Daytime Trick or Treat at The Wild Animal Park
Cayuga County
- Grisamore Farms Hayrides
- Mere Mortals Concert (Halloween) — Prison City Brewing
- ‘A Royal Halloween’ Family fun with Princesses, Heroes, & Villains!
- Ontario Orchards Fall Jamboree
Genesee County
- Six Flags Fright Fest at The Great Escape
Wayne County
- Terror Field Productions presents Stabbin’ Cabin
Oswego County
- The Trail of Terror
- 13th Hour Rising Haunted Hayride
- The Last Ride in Parish
- Demon Acres Haunted House & Hayride
- Fulton Fall Festival
Oneida County
- Wood Creek Hollow Haunted Nights
- Cayo Industrial Horror Realm
Jefferson County
- Cold Springs Golf Course Halloween Golf Tournament
- Halloween Movie Night in Clayton
- Jefferson County Historical Society Costume Ball
- Adams VFW Halloween Bash
- Watertown Garden Center & Landscape Supply Haunted Hayride
- DENFIT:NIGHTMARE Haunted 5k run
- Fort Drum BOSS Haunted Trail
- Swan Bay Spooktacular
- Woofs and Witches AKC fit dog 5K
- Murder at The Manor — Murder Mystery Event
Lewis County
- Lowville Elks Halloween Party
- Hell Farm Haunted Trail
- Fall Foliage Tour
Herkimer County
- Thendara Haunted Railbike Ride
Essex County
- Fort Ticonderoga Heritage, Harvest, and Horse Festival
Tompkins County
- Fall Fun at Moore Family Farm
Ontario County
- October Happenings at The Dove Block Project
St. Lawrence County
- Waddington Pumpkinfest
Don’t see your favorite Halloween event listed? Let us know!
If there is another Halloween event in Central New York that you know of, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.